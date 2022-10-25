The Oyster Fest Was A Shucking Good Time

I decided to go to the 39th Oyster Bay’s Oyster Festival as an attendee to get the full experience.

Covering Oyster Bay for about two years, I knew the Oyster Festival was a big deal. I remember covering the virtual version of the Oyster Festival’s Oyster Eating and Shucking Competition in 2020 at Cooper’s Bluff.

But what I did not know was just how big of a deal this festival was. The weekend event typically draws 150,000 people, and that was evident with just how crowded it was.

My boyfriend and I drove into Oyster Bay around 1 p.m. and boy was it crowded. The sidewalks were covered with people walking to the Oyster Festival, and from the Oyster Festival, carrying bags of their goodies. And trying to drive through the narrow roads was a challenge as well. We were wondering just how we were going to get parking. Our saving grace was the Gulf Gas Station that charged us $20 to park there.

We walked over to Oyster Bay’s downtown and were met with vendors and busy restaurants with outdoor and indoor tables full of people. We heard the sound of a band playing in the distance, and we were pleased to see beer and cocktails, like an aperol spritz, being served.

We finally found the source of the music, which was a Syosset/Oyster Bay’s School of Rock band.

We were blown away at the talent of these likely high school students who were rocking it out on the piano, guitar, drums and vocals. Not only were they extremely talented, they had great stage presence and they just put on a good show.

We decided to continue down to Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park to see what else the festival had to offer. We were blown away to see carnival rides.

“I can’t believe I never heard about this,” we both said.

Inside the park, we saw the massive food court and two tents. We were only able to get inside one tent because the line for the other one was very long. Inside one of the tents there were more vendors selling decorations, clothing, accessories and other goods. I bought myself a knitted poncho that I have already put into use the following day.

We were pretty hungry and we wanted to see what the food court had for lunch. We were a little overwhelmed with just the amount of options. I wanted to try the seafood gumbo, and because I’ve never had banana foster my boyfriend ordered one. We got fresh lemonade to wash it all down. With the crowds there, we couldn’t find a seat, so we sat by the water and enjoyed the view, watching a demonstration from the John. J Harvey Fireboat, which was decommissioned in 1994 but rushed back into service after the September 11 attacks.

We had gotten to the Oyster Festival stage just in time, because the Oyster Shucking and Eating Contest had begun. Ralph Alarcon of Wading River was the winner of the Oyster Shucking Contest with 36 oysters in four minutes. John A. Guiliano, 73, of Syosset won the Oyster Eating Contest.

After watching the contest, we decided to do some shopping. I wanted to try making a painting at the All About The Party’s Spin Art booth. It was so much fun to do, and I now have a new peace sign painting hanging on my wall.

What was a bit of a challenge was walking with a painting that was not dry through the crowds. But we were able to manage. I finished the day by trying a fish taco from Audrey’s Deli, and then purchasing a bottle of Cowboy Coffee Liqueur from the SpringBrook Farm Distillery that my parents really enjoyed during their recent vacation in Monticello, NY.

Overall it was a great day. The next Oyster Festival will take place on Oct. 14 and 15, 2023.