The Regency At Glen Cove Celebrates 30 Years

For 30 years, The Regency at Glen Cove has been a staple in the community.

“I’m excited for them to be celebrating their 30 years,” said Jamé Krauter, the Vice President of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce. “This is only the beginning for them. They have a beautiful staff, an excellent executive director and I think that they give back as much as they get.”

The Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District was also there to personally congratulate The Regency.

With Glen Cove already being named as “age-friendly” by AARP and among the top 50 best places to live by Money, The Regency at Glen Cove is a great place for seniors to live.

But even before The Regency at Glen Cove was what it is today, it was The Cove Theater in the 1920s, where live shows were performed seven days a week. Decades later, the North Stage took over, offering the community a place to go see a movie and have dinner. Some of the residents at The Regency even went on dates there with their spouses.

On June 20, The Regency at Glen Cove held a 30th anniversary celebration. Residents, staff members and community members were in attendance.

“As I look out into the audience, I see so many wonderful people that have supported us through the years,” said the Director of The Regency at Glen Cove Stella Shank. “Some residents that lived here years ago and staff members that worked here as well and of course Glen Cove community members that our paths crossed so many times through the decades.”

Throughout the celebration, Shank recognized longtime employees and residents.

Blanca Rivas has worked for the Housekeeping Department for 22 years.

“Even after 22 years, she still strives to be the best staff member earning another Employee of the Month award this month,” Shank said. “There have been to many too count. Blanca works here with her sister, Filomena, and they are actually one of our six sister duos that work here, plus we have a set of couples and a recently married couple.”

Ana Banos, a housekeeper who was on vacation during the celebration, has been working at The Regency for 21 years.

Then there’s Erica Ferrara, the director of Safe Harbor Memory Care, which offers specialized memory care programming and support. Ferrara has been at The Regency for 21 years, starting as a receptionist, then becoming a recreation director. She became the director of the memory care community last year.

“Erica couldn’t be here today but I couldn’t gush enough about her as a coworker and a baby sister,” Shank said. “Not a lot of people can say they work with their sister and love it. We do. We are lucky.”

Chef Pat Marone is celebrating his 20th year at The Regency. He not only pleases everyone with his delicious meals, but he has the ability to make everyone laugh.

“Chef Pat gives back to the community with his Cooking Light for Seniors Demonstration at the local libraries and senior centers,” Shank said. “His love to be in front of an audience pushed him to go to comedy school a few years ago and he now performs just about everywhere when he’s not at The Regency.”

He even competed in a Food Network show called Supermarket Stakeout.

Marone, during the celebration, took the mic to thank Shank, who has had many roles over the 28 years such as recreation director and case manager, and then finally executive director in 2022, for all her hard work at The Regency.

During the celebration, Shank also recognized The Regency’s department heads.

“As a team of 73 staff members that work here 365 days a year, we wouldn’t be able to do it without them and our wonderful department heads,” Shank said.

Amanda Mercer is the case manager, who Shank says acknowledges a need and implements a service plan for residents.

Violetta Gromul and Natacha Germain head the Wellness Department. They help implement the care plans.

There’s John Monteleone in Maintenance. There is no project that can’t be accomplished.

Silvana Gullo is the HR coordinator. She helps find caring staff members to join the team.

There’s Mitchell Chodes, the community relations liaison. He helps new residents find their new home.

Alyssa Harvey is the move in coordinator. She is new to the team, and helped put the 30th Anniversary Celebration together.

And Dorothy Ferencik is the recreation director.

“What I love is when I attend an activity or event, I am in awe just as the residents are,” Shank said.

Dorothy put together a table with photos and newspaper clippings capturing memories of The Regency’s 30 years.

All of the department heads received corsages to give to the residents who have been at The Regency the longest: Babette Cohen (14 years), Susie Caporicci (11 years), Judith Bender (10 years), Frances Riggi (10 years), Mel Chadow (8 years), Erlinda Mendoza (7 years), Claire Margolis (7 years), Rita Wolfenson (7 years) and Vicki Sears (6 years).

“Thank you to the residents as it is them who we are here for,” said the Director Stella Shank. “We love your stories, we love the sparkle in your eyes and the love in your hearts. You make us better people and we appreciate you all.”

Shank then acknowledged Angelina Stone. She’s worked as a waitress, wellness director and case manager at The Regency before taking a leap of faith a few years ago and starting her own successful business, which helps seniors find the right communities for them.

“She is a forever Regency friend as she still consults in our Wellness Department,” Shank said.

The Regency’s house Doctor Charles Gambino also said a few words, telling the crowd that he enjoys providing care to the residents and all the time he spends at The Regency.

Staff members who have been at The Regency from five to 19 years were then introduced: Maria Silva (18 years), Julio Regaldo (18 years), Eddie Sanchez (17 years), Hernan Wadsworth (17 years), Andres Santiago (17 years), Rita Marques (16 years), Carole Kelly (14 years), Alberto Montanez (12 years), Bayla Rampaul (12 years), Sandra Youngs (12 years), Jose Guevara (11 years), Mark DeCurtis (9 years), Filomena Rivas (8 years), Larry Bernardo (8 years), Edis Canales (8 years), Jennifer Canales (7 years), Carmen Garcia (7 years), Nalita Maniram (6 years), Suyapa Canales (5 years), Doris Alvarado (5 years) and Melva Alvarado (5 years).

Overall, you could feel the love and solidarity inside The Regency at Glen Cove as the residents, faculty and community celebrated its 30 year anniversary.