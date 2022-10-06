The Sagamore Hill Band, Roosevelt Songbirds Release CD

On the 16th anniversary of Theodore Roosevelt’s birth, the Sagamore Hill Band & Roosevelt Songbirds, a Long Island music group whose mission is to collect, preserve and present music dedicated to, or connected with, Theodore Roosevelt and his family, will present the CD release of its newest recording.

The CD was recorded at a live concert on Oct. 5, 2019. ROOSEVELT! We’re Glad To Welcome You, is the third volume of a concert trilogy entitled “Oyster Bay Celebrates T.R.” The first concert, “Teddy, You’re a Bear!” was held in 1988 and the second, “Dee-Lighted! A Village Celebration of Theodore Roosevelt and His Family” was held in 1993. All three concerts were produced by Stephen V. Walker, the founder of the Sagamore Hill Band & Roosevelt Songbirds.

The theme of the third concert is “The Wide World of T.R.” It pays tribute to many of the places important to the life of Theodore Roosevelt: New York City, Oyster Bay, North Dakota, Panama and Yosemite as well as many others. The grand finale of the concert is a new musical tribute to the 230 million acres of land preserved by Theodore Roosevelt, entitled All Nature’s Realm Is Served (By the Lands T.R. Preserved) composed by Stephen Walker.

The concert recording also preserves the last public speech of James Foote, noted T.R. re-enactor, who passed away in May. Long Island has been in love with Foote’s exuberant portrayal of Theodore Roosevelt for more than thirty years.

The CD release will be held at the Oyster Bay Historical Society at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. At the celebration, Stephen Walker will give a brief history of the music of Theodore Roosevelt with accompanying images, after which copies of Roosevelt! We’re Glad To Welcome You will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Oyster Bay Historical Society.

—Submitted by Stephen V. Walker