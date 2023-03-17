Town Accepting Nominations For Women Of Distinction Program

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Michele Johnson, together with Councilwomen Laura Maier and Vicki Walsh, announced that nominations are now being accepted for the Town’s 2023 Women of Distinction Program. At the start of Women’s History Month, residents are invited to nominate extraordinary women who have made a difference in their communities.

“Each year, the town has the honor of recognizing women who go above and beyond to improve the lives of those around them through our Women of Distinction Program,” said Councilwoman Johnson, who serves as Chairwoman of the Women of Distinction Committee. “If you know a special woman who helps make your community a better place to live, we invite you to nominate her to be a 2023 Town of Oyster Bay Woman of Distinction.”

Supervisor Saladino added, “We are proud to recognize women in our town and invite residents to submit nominations of those who make a difference and enrich the lives of others. We look forward to sharing their stories and recognizing their efforts to make our community, families and town a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Women of Distinction will be recognized at a special awards ceremony hosted by the Town Board in May. Nominations may be submitted for any achievement or honorable cause performed by the nominee. The Town seeks to recognize individuals for their contributions to the arts, education, environment, athletics, community or civic service, volunteerism or business. Honorees must live or work in the Town of Oyster Bay.

To submit a nomination for the Women of Distinction Awards Program, please visit www.oysterbaytown.com/women or call 516-624-6380 for an application.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay