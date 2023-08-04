Town Announces Upcoming Hazardous Material And Homeowners Cleanup Days

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand announce the Town’s S.T.O.P. (Stop Throwing Out Pollutants) and Homeowners Cleanup Days for the summer months, scheduled on weekends in August. Residents can drop off materials at the Old Bethpage Solid Waste Disposal Complex, located at 101 Bethpage-Sweet Hollow Road in Old Bethpage.

S.T.O.P. program – Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: collects various hazardous materials, including: asbestos material (double bagged); automobile batteries; automobile tires (with or without rims); brake and transmission fluids; drain and oven cleaners; fire extinguishers; flares; fluorescent bulbs; gasoline; pesticides and insecticides; oil-based and latex paint; outdoor gas grill propane tanks; photo chemicals; rechargeable and button batteries; small aerosol cans; smoke detectors; solvents; spot removers; thermostats; waste motor oil and antifreeze; and wood preservatives.

“Improperly disposing of products such as waste oil, oven cleaner or paint thinner could contaminate your water supply,” said Supervisor Saladino. “Anything poured on the ground or put into cesspools, storm drains, or recharge systems can work its way down to the aquifer or our waterways.”

Homeowners Cleanup Days – Saturday, Aug. 19th from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: collects non-hazardous waste only, including: air conditioners; all e-waste; campers; boats and boat trailers (proof of ownership required – oil, gas, other fluids and batteries removed); clean, broken concrete; large metal items; propane tanks and propane torches; tires; and yard waste.

“Many of our residents take the opportunity to clean out their yards in the summer months and may have large amounts of non-hazardous debris to dispose,” said Councilman Hand. “Residents can bring items such as used tires, fence posts, clean broken concrete or yard waste to our Homeowners Cleanup.”

Free Paper Shredding Services – Saturday, Aug. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: provides residents an opportunity to destroy unwanted documents in a safe and secure manner. Residents only, no businesses, can bring up to four bankers’ boxes of paper to the shredding program.

The Town’s S.T.O.P. and Homeowners programs are open to residents within the Town’s Solid Waste Disposal District. Proof of residency is required. For more information, including a full list of what is accepted at these programs, visit www.oysterbaytown.com/cleanup or call 516-677-5848.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay