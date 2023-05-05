Town Collects And Delivers Over 1,500 Pounds Of Pet Food, Supplies

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca proudly partnered with Long Island Cares for their Annual Legislative Pet Food & Supply Drive, which took place throughout the month of March. The drive focused on collecting food and supplies for our residents’ pets through Baxter’s Pet Pantry, which supplies free pet food and supplies to pet-owning families in need. Town officials recognized residents for their generosity in donating over 1,500lbs of pet food and supplies, which will in turn keep pets at home with their loved ones, well-fed, and out of shelters. For more information about Long Island Cares, visit www.licares.com.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay