Town Completes Upgrades At Theodore Roosevelt Park In Oyster Bay

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino announced that the town has completed upgrades at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay. The newly improved park features a fully replaced multi-purpose athletic field for soccer, lacrosse and football.

“We’re building a better Oyster Bay, and that includes upgrades at Theodore Roosevelt Park,” said Supervisor Saladino. “With hundreds of local athletes utilizing this field every year, this new synthetic turf improves the playing surface for young athletes and increases field time for players.”

While synthetic turf fields have an approximate useful life of about 10 years, depending on use, they are less expensive than the long-term cost of maintaining natural grass and a dirt surface. Synthetic fields also provide the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather, as the field is able to absorb rain storms in a manner that is not possible on a dirt infield.

“Synthetic fields improve the look of our community, help alleviate the high costs associated with maintaining grass fields, and increase play time for athletes as weather has limited impact on the fields. From bringing a facelift to this wonderful park to protecting both our young athletes and our taxpayer’s wallets, these upgrades are a clear win-win for our community,” added Councilman Steve Labriola.

“To protect the wellbeing of young athletes as they return to our fields, the town has been making upgrades with an emphasis on safety and cost-efficiency. We are pleased to bring these enhancements to our local parks throughout the Town of Oyster Bay while continuing to keep a watchful eye on our bottom line, protecting both our young people and our taxpayers,” concluded Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato.

For more information about Town parks, including upcoming and ongoing programs and events, visit the town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/parks.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay