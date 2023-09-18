Town Invites Residents To Renew Wedding Vows And ‘Fall’ In Love Again

Beach-themed vow renewal ceremony along Oyster Bay Harbor

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca invite residents to renew their wedding vows at a group ceremony scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay. The special ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and will take place along the beach, with beautiful views of Oyster Bay Harbor. Light refreshments will be served to guests.

“Our beautiful beach and picturesque harbor provide the perfect backdrop for couples who are looking to celebrate their love, and what better day to ‘fall’ in love all over again than in recognition of the first day of fall,” said Supervisor Saladino. “We look forward to sharing this wonderful day with happy couples who want to declare their endless love for one another.” The ceremony will take place by the gazebo at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park & Beach, located off Larrabee Avenue in Oyster Bay hamlet. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved to Oyster Bay Town Hall. This event is offered free of charge to Town residents but reservations are required. Residents interested in renewing their wedding vows should have RSVP’d by Friday, Sept. 15 by contacting 516-624-6380.

“We are so pleased to offer this wonderful event again in our beautiful hamlet and hope our residents come out and join us in affirming their commitment to one another,” added Town Clerk LaMarca.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay