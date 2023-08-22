Town Of Oyster Bay Celebrates Indian Independence Day

Aug. 15 was Indian Independence Day, which commemorates the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom on Aug. 15, 1947. The latest Town of Oyster Bay Board meeting celebrated the day by raising the Indian Flag in front of Town Hall and hosting a ceremony where Giani Kuldeep Singh from Guru Nanak Darbar in Hicksville led a prayer.

To start the Town Board meeting that immediately followed, Giani Amarjit Singh Ji of Guru Gobind Singh Sikh Centeraka (Plainview Gurudwara) in Plainview led a prayer inside Town Hall.

To start every Town Board meeting, a spiritual leader is invited to lead a prayer.

“We all believe that is very important as a society, and ecumenically we bring in a very diversified group representing so many different religions,” Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. “It is our ecumenical approach.”