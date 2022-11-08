Town Of Oyster Bay Collects DVDs For U.S. Troops, Children’s Hospitals

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the town board recently announced a partnership with Massapequa-based “Big Hy for Heroes” in an effort to collect DVDs for those deployed and serving overseas in the United States Armed Forces as well as movies for children’s hospitals. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 30 and then delivered to Chaplains, Commanding Officers, Sergeant Majors and Sergeants around the globe to distribute to troops and arrange movie nights this holiday season.

Saladino stated, “The Town of Oyster Bay is proud to partner with Big Hy for Heroes for our 5th Annual DVD Collection Drive and send thousands of DVDs to troops serving around the globe as well as to children receiving care in local hospitals. Help support these brave men, women and children by donating DVDs.”

The Big Hy for Heroes organization was founded in 2002 by Massapequa resident and WWII veteran Hyman Strachman who, along with his son Arthur Strachman, personally began sending DVDs to U.S. troops overseas. Over the years, Big Hy for Heroes has shipped hundreds of thousands of DVDs all around the world, and continues to do so today.

Exciting, suspenseful, comedy and classic DVDs are among the most requested by the troops for movie nights. Children’s movies are needed for local hospitals. Residents can donate DVDs at any of the following locations:

Town Hall North – 54 Audrey Ave., Oyster Bay

Town Hall South – 977 Hicksville Rd., Massapequa

Additionally, letters of gratitude to soldiers and holiday cards for children are also welcome. For more information on the DVD Collection Drive for U.S. Troops and local Children’s Hospitals, call 516-624-6380.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay