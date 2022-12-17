Town Of Oyster Bay Hosts Oyster Shell Recycling Program With Boys And Girls Club

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Michele Johnson and Town Clerk Rich LaMarca recently hosted The Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club Kids in Nature (KIN) Program at Beekman Beach for an Oyster Shell Collection Program. Held in coordination with the Town’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program, the event featured an educational presentation from environmental experts and an opportunity for the teenage volunteer group to walk the beach’s shoreline, collecting oyster shells. Shellfish are essential mollusks in the local marine environment as they filter water through their feeding mechanisms. A single adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of seawater per day, making shellfish Mother Nature’s most valuable marine cleansers and improving our water quality for generations to come.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay