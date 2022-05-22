Town Of Oyster Bay Joins County For Memorial Day Moment Of Silence

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino joined with local veterans, active duty military members, first responders, representatives of Boy and Girl Scouts, and his colleagues in government to announce a new initiative in recognition of the importance of Memorial Day. The initiative calls for two county-wide moments of silence for 50 seconds on Memorial Day to honor the fallen. The first 50-second moment of silence will be at noon, followed by a second at 6 p.m. Fire departments, police cars and volunteer ambulance corps will sound their sirens and horns at exactly those times to remind residents to remember the nation’s fallen heroes.

“As we gather with family and friends to celebrate the unofficial start of summer with barbecues, picnics and ballgames, we must never forget the true meaning of Memorial Day,” Saladino said. “It is a day to remember the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our great nation and protecting the freedoms we enjoy each day. On Memorial Day, let us remember to take pause and show our gratitude for the tremendous sacrifice made by those in service to our nation.”

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay