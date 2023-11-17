Town Of Oyster Bay’s Election Results

After a spirited and challenging election cycle, the Town of Oyster Bay results are in!
Supervisor
Joseph S. Saladino — 35,795 votes,
68.80%
Jared S. Behr — 16,063 votes, 30.87%
Write-In — 169 votes, 0.32%
Councilmembers
Steven L. Labriola — 33,596 votes,
22.34%
Laura L. Maier — 32,081 votes, 21.34%
Vicki A. Walsh — 32,029 votes, 21.30%
Danielle M. Medeiros —17,914 votes,
11.91%
Sydney K. Martin — 17,333 votes, 11.53%
Ravin R. Chetram — 16,841 votes,
11.20%
Write-In — 564 votes, 0.38%
Town Clerk
Richard L. LaMarca — 33,353 votes,
64.62%
Susan G. Mintz — 18,074 votes, 35.02%
Write-In — 190 votes, 0.37%
Receiver of Taxes
Jeffrey P. Pravato — 34,247 votes, 66.18%
Vincent Macchio — 17,307 votes, 33.45%
Write-In — 191 votes, 0.37%
—Results courtesy of https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/