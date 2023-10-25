Town Of Oyster Bay’s Voting Guide

There will be a general election on Nov. 7. for Oyster Bay residents. Candidates for supervisor, clerk, receiver of taxes and board will be on the ballot.

An eligible voter can vote early at an early voting polling place between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5. You can also vote at your assigned voting place on Nov. 7.

For more information on when and where to vote, visit www.nassaucountyny.gov/566/Board-of-Elections.

To see bios for the Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor race, see page 7b.

—Information provided by the Nassau County Board of Elections

Supervisor, Town of Oyster Bay Joseph Saladino REP, CON *

Cutting taxes and protecting our quality of life are the most important issues, and I have a proven record of accomplishing both. Since I became Town Supervisor, I delivered a property tax cut and froze property taxes for the last 5 years, giving $7.8 million back to homeowners. I’ve worked to stop Governor Hochul’s plan to flood our communities with high-density apartments on buildings. I’ve also repaved hundreds of roads, upgraded parks, torn down zombie homes, and successfully fought for the full remediation of the Grumman Navy Plume. When re-elected, I’ll continue to make Oyster Bay the best place to live, work and raise a family.

Supervisor, Town of Oyster Bay Jared S. Behr DEM

Jared Behr is a former Long Island prosecutor who served several years in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and maintains a commitment to fighting crime and keeping our community safe. Jared knows how challenging it is to run a business and will work to ensure that small business owners thrive. He is a life-long Long Island resident, and currently lives in Plainview with his wife and children. Jared’s experience in business and government makes him uniquely qualified to bring a much-needed change in leadership to Oyster Bay.

Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato REP, CON *

The most important issue facing residents is the burden of high property taxes. As your Tax Receiver, I only collect taxes – not decide how much you pay – but I’ve done everything I can to help homeowners. I host workshops to help residents challenge their county tax assessment for free and apply for the exemptions they are entitled to. I’ve also saved taxpayers money by negotiating lower bank fees, securing higher interest rates from banks, and upgrading technology.

Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Vincent Macchio DEM

Vincent Macchio is a successful small business owner with an extensive background in the financial services industry, including a stint at Bear Stearns, and as a member of the New York Board of Trade. Macchio and his family have been residents of Plainview for more than 20 years.

Town of Oyster Bay Clerk Richard LaMarca REP, CON *

As your Town Clerk, I pride myself on the quality of services that my office delivers for residents, providing assistance with passports, licenses, vital statistics, and permits. I bring my experience as a former Fortune 500 company executive to cut costs for taxpayers and make programs more efficient every day. I hope to expand services that make your life a little simpler while lessening the burden on your wallet when re-elected. As a father of 5 wonderful children, I also hope to grow town partnerships with nonprofit organizations and community groups.

Town of Oyster Bay Clerk Susan G. Mintz DEM

Susan Mintz has been a resident of Plainview for 28 years where she has raised her three children. Susan maintains a law practice in Garden City, New York, where she has been representing families and children in Nassau County for 20 years. Susan is the immediate past Chair of the Family Court Law and Procedure Committee of the Nassau County Bar Association. Susan remains active and committed to the We Care Committee, which raises funds for the underprivileged communities of Nassau County. Susan is excited to zealously serve the Town of Oyster Bay residents.

Councilmember, Town of Oyster Bay Steve L. Labriola REP, CON *

Steve L. Labriola is running for re-election to continue his work to make the Town of Oyster Bay more affordable. He has a proven record of holding the line on property taxes and eliminating fees. In fact, his fiscally conservative approach resulted in a six-year property taxes freeze and reduced debt by historic margins. In addition to protecting your wallet, he’s also worked to improve residents’ quality of life by opening new dog-friendly parks, playgrounds for the disabled, a Hometown Hero Recognition Banner program and new Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in town parks – all initiatives he’ll work to expand when re-elected.

Councilmember, Town of Oyster Bay Laura L. Maier REP, CON *

Voters elected Laura L. Maier to the Oyster Bay Town Council in 2019 to bring a private-sector mindset to government, and that’s exactly what she’s done. Under her watch, the town has paid off significant amounts of debt while not raising your property taxes. The Town Board also increased partnerships with non-profit organizations, helping raise charitable funds and supplies for homeless children, hospitalized children, veterans and those facing hunger. Now, she’s running for re-election to continue attracting new companies and thousands of jobs to the town, all while empowering small businesses, holding the line on taxes, and protecting your quality of life.

Councilmember, Town of Oyster Bay Sydney K. Martin, DEM

Sydney K. Martin is a retired decorated FDNY Firefighter for Haz-Mat Company #1, who served in both WTC bombings and is currently a pastor. Martin was a track coach for over three decades including 16 years at St. Anthony’s High School where he earned U.S. High School Coach of the Year award. He has also served as a Financial Coach for the Dave Ramsey Corporation. He is active member in the Breezy Point Community Organization, and at local school board meetings. Martin currently lives in Massapequa with his wife, Dr. Pepper Martin, and is the father of three grown children. He is a graduate of Brandeis University where he had an outstanding track & field career and served as a mentor and student government leader. His experience, tenacity, and genuine concern for others have now compelled him to run for the Town of Oyster Bay Board where he will continue to apply these same attributes to the residents of Oyster Bay.

Councilmember, Town of Oyster Bay Danielle M. Medeiros, DEM

Danielle M. Medeiros is an attorney with a passion for public interest who has devoted her career to working in government. Medeiros has served as the principal law clerk to a Supreme Court Justice in Nassau County for the past four years. While attending New York Law School, she dedicated her clinical focus to advocacy for victims of domestic violence. She is the co-founder of New York Law School’s Trial Team and received regional and national distinctions as a Dispute Resolution Team competitor. She earned a B.A. degree in psychology from Siena College, where she was the captain of the Women’s Rugby Team. Medeiros is an active member of the Nassau County Bar Association and its LGBTQ Committee, Columbian Lawyers Association, and Law Secretaries Association. Medeiros is a longtime resident of Nassau County who currently calls Farmingdale “home.” She is eager to become a voice for the entire Town of Oyster Bay community and fervently work to improve the quality of life of its residents.

Councilmember, Town of Oyster Bay Ravin R. Chetram, DEM

Ravin R. Chetram is currently the Vice President for The Oyster Bay East Norwich Chamber of Commerce. He plays an intricate role with bringing on new members, running the events in the community and working as the liaison between the Town of Oyster Bay and the business owners. For the past nine years Chetram has been the President for The PAC, an organization that raises funds to support the Performing & Fine Arts in the school district. He is active and engaged in town events including Oyster Fest, Cruise Nights and community/business meetings. He is a board member on IDEA, an organization to create inclusion among all students and administrators in the school district. Chetram is a proven leader, community advocate and strong voice in the community and will bring this experience to the Town of Oyster Bay as a Town Board member.

Councilmember, Town of Oyster Bay Vicki A. Walsh REP,CON *

With just one term in office, Vicki A. Walsh is proud to have delivered real solutions to the issues important to our community. She’s invested in park upgrades, road repaving and downtown beautification projects, while removing eyesores from local neighborhoods and championing ethics reforms. Walsh has improved the quality of life in communities while consistently voting to hold the line on property taxes – never raising them. When re-elected, she will continue her open-door policy of listening to all residents and doing everything she can to address their concerns. Protecting your wallet and your safety will always be Walsh’s top priority.