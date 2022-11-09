Town Officials Celebrate President Theodore Roosevelt’s Birthday

By
Record Pilot Staff
-
0
61
A celebration of Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday. (Photos courtesy the Town of Oyster Bay)

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Clerk Rich LaMarca and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato joined students and veterans to celebrate what would have been President Theodore Roosevelt’s 164th Birthday on Oct. 27. At his final resting place in Oyster Bay, the group commemorated our hometown president’s life with a wreath-laying ceremony and words of remembrance. Visit www.nps.gov/sahi/index.htm to learn more about President Roosevelt’s life, legacy and local roots.
—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay

SHARE
Previous articleTown Of Oyster Bay Collects DVDs For U.S. Troops, Children’s Hospitals
Record Pilot Staff
The Record Pilot has served the areas of Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glen Head, Glenwood Landing and Locust Valley since 1917, acting as a dependable source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply