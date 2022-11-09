Town Officials Celebrate President Theodore Roosevelt’s Birthday

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Clerk Rich LaMarca and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato joined students and veterans to celebrate what would have been President Theodore Roosevelt’s 164th Birthday on Oct. 27. At his final resting place in Oyster Bay, the group commemorated our hometown president’s life with a wreath-laying ceremony and words of remembrance. Visit www.nps.gov/sahi/index.htm to learn more about President Roosevelt’s life, legacy and local roots.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay