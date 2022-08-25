Town Partners With Long Island United For Recovery For Seventh Annual Walk

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilwoman Laura Maier announced that the town is partnering with Long Island United for Recovery to host their seventh annual walk, taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Marjorie Post Park in Massapequa. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. for an 11 a.m. walk start time. The event will be held rain or shine.

“We invite all residents to join us at this event, which will honor those who have lost their battle, encourage advocacy and awareness to create change, support those in the flight, and celebrate those in recovery,” Saladino said. “We thank Long Island United for Recovery for all of their efforts to bring resources together to support those in need.”

Participants in the walk will be supporting those struggling with the disease of addiction, and celebrating those in recovery and their family members. The event will have a resource fair, banner signing, recovery speakers as well as a DJ, free raffles, giveaways, activities for children, and refreshments.

“We thank Long Island United for Recovery and Drug Free Long Island for their partnership in bringing such important programs like this to the Town of Oyster Bay, helping to raise awareness and provide support for those who need it most,” Maier said.

To register or donate, visit https://7thannualliunitedwalk.ezregister.com. Any questions or inquiries about how to volunteer, can be directed to jtalento@drugfreeli.org. For more information, visit facebook.com/uniteforrecovery.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay