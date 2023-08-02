Town Upgrades Sports Field At Centre Island Beach In Bayville

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilwoman Vicki Walsh, Councilman Steve Labriola, and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca announce that the town has completed renovations at the playing field at Centre Island Beach, located in Bayville. As part of park improvements throughout the Town, the full artificial turf field, which includes setup for football, soccer and lacrosse for various age groups, was replaced this summer.

“These upgrades enhance the overall playing experience for young athletes and others who utilize our fields while improving the overall experience for players. Centre Island Beach is the perfect venue as it provides a great playing experience and stunning views while resting against the backdrop of our harbor,” said Supervisor Saladino.

While artificial turf fields generally have a useful life of up to 10 years, they are less expensive than the long-term cost of maintaining natural grass and a dirt surface and also provide for increased playtime. Turf fields allow the potential for fewer cancellations of games due to inclement weather, as the field is able to absorb rain storms in a manner that is not possible on a fully-dirt infield.

“These great enhancements beautify the local community and help improve playtime for all children who enjoying playing here,” said Councilwoman Walsh. “We will continue to make field improvements a priority throughout our entire Town, while ensuring to do so in the most cost-effective way possible.”

For more information about Town parks, including local programs and events, visit the Town’s website at www.oysterbaytown.com/parks.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay