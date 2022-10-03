Trois Jours Clothing Boutique Celebrates 50 Years

Trois Jours Clothing Boutique sits among local and inviting businesses in Sea Cliff’s downtown, situated right on the water. Sea Cliff Avenue reminds everyone who walks down it how a small village should feel, with residents greeting each other as they pass by. And that feeling was just as strong on one of the first days of fall, a time that Marian Lippiello, the owner of Trois Jours Clothing Boutique, is celebrating 50 years in business.

“Sea Cliff is a fine, little town,” Lippiello said.

It’s currently a busy time for Trois Jours, as fall has just begun. A typical day for Lippiello looks like opening boxes of new attire, pricing it and steaming it. All on her own, Lippiello does the buying, the merchandising, the window displays and assisting customers as they shop. Luckily, it’s usually one person at a time who will received a personal shopper treatment from Lippiello.

“I started in 1972 in Locust Valley, and that store was called Match Box,” Lippiello said. “I had a childhood friend, my best friend, and I had left high school a little earlier and I went to merchandising school in the city. And all of a sudden her father calls and says there’s a store for sale in Locust Valley. I think it would be great for you girls to get it.”

Though nervous, the pair of friends saw it as a great opportunity. In order to acquire the shop, they had to buy the name of the store and their fathers had to co-sign the loan. But just because their fathers co-signed the loan, the new business owners made it clear they were to have no say in how they ran the store, which they eventually paid the loan back on.

“I had that store for 18 years and there was a recession at the time, and I was advised to close,” Lippiello said. “People were so upset that I closed that I opened up across the street, by a nail salon. And that’s where Trois Jour came in to be, because I was only open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and trois jour means three days in French.”

Working with a new partner, they operated a concession at another beauty parlor and the boutique in Locust Valley.

Trois Jours was such a success, that Lippiello moved it to a more traffic-heavy spot in Locust Valley on the corner of Birch Hill Road, where the railroad tracks are. It stayed there for 20 years, eventually being run only by Lippiello when her partner retired.

“I’ve been on my own since 2010,” Lippiello said. “In 2018 I lost my lease and I came to Sea Cliff because I co-own the consignment store Deja Vu one door over. This store came about and I fixed it up, and here I am. It’s been ‘72 to 2022.”

Through those years, Lippiello has gained loyal shoppers who have been regulars for 40 to 45 years. Customers who come through the door may come to browse, but what they can really get out of shopping at Trois Jours is being able to wait in the dressing room while having event, business or casual attire picked out by someone who’s been in the industry their whole lifetime.

And the fact that Lippiello’s father was a tailor helps, as she’s inherited the talent of fitting people.

“My clientele base now is 40 to 80,” Lippiello said. “I do have younger ones, like some of my customer’s daughters. The things I have here are very eclectic. I have a lot of different looks. So once you come in, I’ll work with you. And if you just happen to walk in here, you wouldn’t know what to pick, so I work very closely with you, if you give me the time.”

Lippiello designs the pieces found at Trois Jour as “classic with an edge.”

“People have come in and told me that they have re-done their closets, and they have things from me from 20 years ago that they still wear, 30-years-ago that they still wear,” Lippiello said. “And they’ll say ‘your things just stay in style and I can still wear them.’”

The difference between shopping online or at the mall, instead of going to a boutique like Trois Jours, is that shoppers will not receive a personable shopping experience.

“I never sell anything if it doesn’t look good on someone,” Lippiello said. “I’m the first person to say, take it off, even if they like it. I try to convince them that it’s not right or there’s something better. I’d rather them walk out with nothing then walk out with something they’ll hang in their closet and they’ll think of this store and not be happy… I don’t carry any major brands. I carry small. I’m always looking for new designers and most importantly the quality and the fit… I think just being able to work with the customer is the best thing about having a small shop. And you get to know them. They become your friends… I have some clients that I’ve known their kids since they were two and now they’re 40.”

But 50 years in business has not been easy, surviving four recessions and a pandemic.

During the pandemic, what helped keep the business afloat was designer cotton masks.

“Right when the pandemic started, someone came in and started selling me these masks that were hand-made, cotton, really nice,” Lippiello said. “Once we shut down, I put a rod in the window and hung them on the clothes line. I put a lot of stuff in the window and had a sign that you could window shop, and call me, and I’ll meet you and come outside if you see anything. I got so many calls about these masks.”

At one point, Lippiello was selling the masks at the door, as so many people were walking the streets of Sea Cliff Avenue just to get out of the house.

“I just kept calling this girl to get more masks and she would stick them in my door slot,” Lippiello said. “Besides keeping me from going insane and staying home, it helped to generate a little bit… I mean they were $10. But, a lot of people found out about this shop.”

It’s the type of job Lippiello loves, as she’s been doing it her whole life. Fifty years later, and she still enjoys operating her boutique.

Trois Jours Clothing Boutique, located at 318 Sea Cliff Ave., will be celebrating 50 years in business on Friday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 8 p.m. with small bites and bubbly.

Popular autumn pieces at Trois Jours Clothing Boutique