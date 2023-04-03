Twenty-Five Years Of Culinary Delights

This annual spring event is one that many Glen Covers look forward to every year: it’s Culinary Delights. And the name certainly describes what the event is like: it’s culinary options from chefs near and far that are sure to delight every guest.

Culinary Delights has been a popular event offered by the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce since 1998.

Mary Stanco, a co-chair for the event, confirmed that Glen Cove’s event is the first Culinary Delights, as many other chambers have taken note and created Culinary Delights events of their own. The first Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce Culinary Delights was held at the assisted living center Regency at Glen Cove dining room. Local Chinese food restaurants, Starbucks and other local restaurants were there offering samples of their food. Because it was a hit then, it has continued on for 25 years.

And it continues to become bigger and better every year.

“This is one of the most well attended events that really features a lot about what our core mission is as a chamber: to promote our local businesses,” said Jamé Krauter, a vice president of the chamber. “It’s not only about the members of the organization, it’s also about our community… and letting individuals come out, have a great time.”

Local restaurants and businesses from Glen Cove, surrounding communities and even Suffolk County gather to provide samples of their best offerings. This year, the event will take place at the Glen Cove Mansion, an elegant backdrop to indulge in samples, drink various wines and liquors, participate in raffles and listen to live music.

“There’s not many chances that a restaurant can get 300 to 400 local individuals sampling their food in one night,” said Matt Nartowicz, the president of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce. “That gives them an opportunity to convert them into regular customers who will frequent their establishment on a weekly basis. It’s a great opportunity for them.”

Krauter said her favorite part of the event is the raffles.

“That’s another way a business can promote itself, is through donating a raffle item,” Krauter said. “Everyone likes to go home with something. Our raffle beats any raffle I’ve ever seen. It’s a raffle our team puts together amazingly… When you go to an event and you can go home with a little prize, it makes it that much more exciting.”

Though this event has been going on for 25 years, for two years, in 2020 and 2021, it was canceled due to the pandemic. Everyone was very excited when it returned last year in 2022.

“We have many new restaurants who opened up, or survived the pandemic,” said Maxine Cappel Mayreis, a vice president of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce. “This event was created to present the people in our chamber who are food related industries; restaurants, bakers and chefs of all kinds, and introduce them to the public.. They serve their signature dishes so that the community will fall in love with them and know that they exist. I feel that if a food related business is not in this event, it’s a sad thing because people may not know you exist. And if they know you exist they may not know how good you are.”

Some participants are not members of the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce, but still choose to offer up their best recipes in the event. Eventually, Cappel Mayreis said, those businesses often become members after participating because they get to experience being a part of this community.

“We serve with an open hand and embrace all our brothers and sisters who are trying to make a living around us and serve the community,” Cappel Mayreis said. “Especially in light of the pandemic, we want people to come out and support these businesses and show our love.”

And it’s worth going every year it’s held, because each event is never the same as the last. There’s always a new restaurant or a new business in attendance offering something guests have never tried before.

“It’s a great way to experiment with your palate, because a lot of people won’t go to those restaurants because they’ve never tried that food, or don’t know about that restaurant,” Krauter said. “This is a great way to experiment, and enjoy it while you’re at it.”

This year Culinary Delights will be supporting NOSH Delivers!, a three-year-old organization formed as the pandemic posed financial challenges to residents. NOSH delivers bags of food to those who need it.

Until April 15, admission will be $55. Buy tickets here. There’s also special pricing available for veterans and first responders. For special pricing, email info@glencovechamber.org.