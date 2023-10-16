Update On The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District Superintendent Dr. Francesco Ianni began the Oct. 10 Board of Education meeting with a superintendent’s report.

“It’s very difficult to believe we are two weeks away from Halloween,” Dr. Ianni said. “I’ve been visiting multiple schools… and everyone’s been doing very well. Open school houses were great at every school. It was nice to see all the parents, and that is my favorite night of the year because I get to welcome everybody and talk to all the parents, as many as I can as possible…”

Dr. Ianni also thanked Dr. Joy-Anne D’Anca, the supervisor of guidance, as well as all the counselors, on the work they did over the summer, and continue to do behind the scenes, to get the seniors ready for the college application process.

“On Wednesday, Sept. 20, we had the senior year family college information night and Dr. D’Anca presented topics and finalized the college list and Common Application, important application deadlines, letters of recommendation, [Free Application for Federal Student Aid] FAFSA and all other types of information related to the guidance department,” Dr. Ianni said. “It was a great night.”

There was also a successful mini college fair on Oct. 4, with 44 colleges and universities in attendance.

“I think the students had a great chance to talk to all the advisors,” Dr. Ianni said. “It was great.”

Dr. Ianni updated parents and faculty on the Board of Education’s Legislative Sub-Committee, which met to prepare for a meeting with State Sen. Jack Martins.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank [Board of Education President Laurie] Kowalsky and [Board of Education Trustee Maryann] Santos, they took time out of their day to prepare and meet Senator Martins, and we discussed at the meeting many important topics, such as foundation aid and reserve flexibility related to TAN, tax anticipation note, internship opportunities for students and also opportunities for capital grants,” Dr. Ianni said. “We truly look forward to working with Senator Martins throughout the school year to address legislative items that impact our district.”

In terms of sports, Dr. Ianni said, there has been some impressive accomplishments.

“The Boys Cross Country is ranked five in the state and the team has wrapped up the division championship and is looking to defend its county championship on Oct. 28th and compete for the state championship on Nov. 11th in Verona, New York,” Dr. Ianni said. “The Girls Cross Country team is also competing for a county championship and a possible bid for the state championship as a team this year.”

All-State runner Christopher Tardugno was recognized at the meeting for breaking district records by running a 5K in 17.01. He will be competing in the county and state championships.

Student Joseph Gotti was also recognized for getting named to the Newsday pre-season top 100 high school football players.

“This time of the year the counselors and the supervisor of guidance are very busy deciding the valedictorians and salutatorians,” Dr. Ianni said. “I’m very happy to congratulate our valedictorian Ania Kelly and our salutatorian Deanna Besart for the class of 2024.”

Dr. Ianni also recognized Oyster Bay High School junior Rose Lindstrom for being one of 27 students in the world to earn a perfect score on the Advance Placement Seminar exam.

“She’s enrolled this year in five AP exams,” Dr. Ianni said. “AP Biology, AP Computer Science, AP Human Geography, AP Language and Composition and AP U.S. History. But she has all of this and on top is also part of the varsity team, the golf team. She’s the opinion editor of the school student-run newspaper… The Harbor Voice, and is the president of Model United Nations… We are so proud of you.”

She then received a certificate from the Board of Education.

The Board of Education then saw a presentation on Fine, Performing and Media Arts from Fine & Performing Arts Director Erica Giglio Pac.

Clubs and societies include the Art Club, Oyster Bay Sports Broadcasting Club, Jazz, Art and Design, Theater, National Art Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Baymen Backstage and the National Junior Art Honor Society (which is new).

Giglio Pac also announced that Five Towns College and LIU Post approved dual enrollment classes with the district. Dual enrollment classes from Five Towns College include chamber singers, jazz ensemble, symphonic band, wind ensemble, graphic design II, TV production and field reporting. Dual enrollment classes from LIU Post include TV Production: Bay News Now!

As for Stony Brook University, a dual enrollment class for writing and production and digital content is pending approval.

“Last week we got our official letter for the New York State Department of Education, which was a year’s worth in the making,” Giglio Pac said. “We got our very first New York State Career and Technical Education Program approved for Oyster Bay which is for TV production and multi-media journalism. This was quite a heavy lift, like I said, a year in the making, which included developing curriculum, having different dual enrollment agreements in place, making sure we had different work-based opportunities for students to earn those hours and we are so proud we can offer this pathway to our students as either an alternative graduation pathway or, for a student who is getting an Advanced Regents diploma, this can be a beautiful endorsement that goes over top their Advanced Regents diploma that says they went above and beyond.”

The school is also offering work-based learning through collaboration with local businesses.

Students and faculty at Oyster Bay High School have been walking past rotating student art installations.

In addition, the district has announced a musical instrument lease to purchase instruments, with a 47 to 65 percent discount of the manufacturer’s retail price. To keep track of the instruments, the district has implemented a musical instrument inventory system. Students can also get a loan of a musical instrument and camera through the district.

Giglio Pac also announced that the capital reserve project for Oyster Bay High School Auditorium sound upgrades was completed Oct. 13.

Phase 1 of the project, which was already completed, included a lighting board, Digital Stage Box with remote controls for microphones, two wireless handheld microphones and one TV monitor. Phase 2 of the project included the installation of upgraded speakers, upgrading from an analog sound mixing board to digital, backstage touchscreen with panel controller, an AV rack and replacing the old TV monitors on the balcony rail.

“I want to take this time to thank you as a community and the Board of Ed for making this project possible,” Giglio Pac said. “We promise we’ll make good use of it.”

Giglio Pac also updated the community on the completion of the Oyster Bay High School TV Studio. The anchor desk has arrived, the lighting grid is being installed and wiring is happening for studio cameras, lighting and control rooms.

Over at Vernon School, the music wing is still underway.

“Behind the scenes, the Vernon teachers and I have been doing a lot of planning about what this space is going to look like, what the teachers will need, how much instruments we have to store, where does the music go,” Giglio Pac said. “They’ve been really involved along the way, so I really appreciate that.”

The district has also implemented a show ticketing system, where the community can purchase tickets to shows online. It will also keep data on how shows are selling.

Giglio Pac then discussed community events, including the second installments of events that occurred for the first time last year, such as the 4D Holiday Movie Night and Staff Figure Drawings in the Courtyard.

“We’re also busy off campus,” Giglio Pac said. “We have some really exciting events happening this year, starting off with our middle level band performing at Madison Square Garden right on the court for the Empire Classic College Basketball Game. We have our high school students performing at Carnegie Hall. We have our Vernon choir performing at the Life Enrichment Center and, of course, we have all our awards and showcases and competitions that our students always participate in as well.”

To watch the rest of the Board of Education meeting, visit www.obenschools.org/board/home.