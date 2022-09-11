Volunteers Needed For Rain Garden Pollution Prevention Initiative

Councilwoman Vicki Walsh seeks volunteers to help plant and maintain the Town of Oyster Bay’s Rain Gardens, which are a critical

element of the town’s pollution prevention strategy. During the Rain Garden Work Party on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Western Waterfront in Oyster Bay, volunteers are needed to assist with weeding, raking, pruning, mulching, and transplanting existing rain gardens, while learning about the environmental benefits these structures offer.

“A rain garden is a collection of native plants placed in a small depression to temporarily hold rain water runoff from roofs, driveways, patios, or lawns. They have numerous environmental benefits, such as filtering pollutants, reducing flooding, and providing food and habitats to wildlife,” Walsh said.

“However, they must be maintained

regularly to ensure healthy soil, healthy plants, and a healthy community, which is why we’re seeking volunteers to assist with our existing rain gardens at the

Western Waterfront in Oyster Bay.”

The event will be held in partnership with Friends of the Bay and The Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District, as these groups collaborated with the Town of Oyster Bay to design and construct the gardens. All volunteers must bring gloves, and community service hours will be offered to participants.

“From helping to capture runoff so it does not pollute our waterways to

preventing the breeding of mosquitoes, rain gardens have a tremendously positive impact on our environment and water

quality. We hope to see you on Sept. 18 at the Western Waterfront to help maintain these gardens,” Walsh concluded.

For more information on the Rain

Garden Pollution Prevention Initiative or Rain Garden Work Party, please call the Town of Oyster Bay’s Department of

Environmental Resources at 516-677-5730 or email environmental@oysterbay-ny.gov.

For more information about the Town of Oyster Bay’s events, visit

oysterbaytown.com.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay