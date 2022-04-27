Walsh And LaMarca Announce Return Of The Oyster Bay Market

Market to feature local vendors bi-weekly in Oyster Bay

Town of Oyster Bay Councilwoman Vicki Walsh and Town Clerk Richard LaMarca recently announced the Oyster Bay Market will return Sundays on a bi-weekly basis, beginning on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Town of Oyster Bay Municipal Parking lot on Audrey Avenue in Oyster Bay and operating every other Sunday through Nov. 13. Sponsored by the Oyster Bay Main Street Association and back by popular demand, the mission of the Oyster Bay Market is to improve local food security, teach entrepreneurship skills, support local producers, makers and businesses, while enriching the cultural heritage of the community.

“We are excited to welcome the Oyster Bay Market back to our community,” Walsh said. “This food-driven market not only increases access to healthy, locally-produced food items for our families, but it also supports the small businesses, local artisans, and nonprofit organizations that make our neighborhood so special. I encourage you to visit the market on May 1 and support our hometown vendors.”

She added, “Back by popular demand, the Oyster Bay Market will feature various vendors who specialize in sustainable and responsibly sourced food, along with other small businesses and artisans. This event will certainly bring our community together every other Sunday and allow us to celebrate the wonderful cultural heritage of Oyster Bay.”

Visit www.oysterbaymainstreet.org for more information.