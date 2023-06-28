Walsh Honors Scouts Of Troop 195 In Glen Head For Eagle Scout Achievement

Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Vicki Walsh honored Matthew Arboleda and Luke James Peterson of Troop 195, Boy Scouts of America Glen Head, New York for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.

To earn this prestigious award, Matthew designed and built a bocce ball court for the Veterans of American Legion Post 336 to utilize, and Luke built a split rail fence at AHRC Nassau in Brookville to create separation between the outdoor classroom and the parking lot.

Councilwoman Walsh congratulated Matthew and Luke for their tireless efforts and dedication in earning the highest honor a Boy Scout can achieve, which only about 6 percent of Boy Scouts attain.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay