What A Year: A Look Back At 2023

It’s hard to believe that the year 2023 is coming to a close.

But what an eventful year it has been. This year continued what many have called a “new normal,” as pandemic-related precautions have winded down and Glen Cove, Oyster Bay and surrounding communities have continued to get closer through old and new traditions.

Here are the Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot’s picks of moments that have stood out in 2023.

We look forward to continuing to cover your amazing community in 2024.

January, 2023:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Observed With A March For 39th Year In Glen Cove

With virtual programs held through the pandemic, this year brought back in the in-person march and ceremony honoring the late Martin Luther King, Jr.

Glen Covers and people from surrounding areas gathered in front of First Baptist Church on the chilly morning of Jan. 16. Banners representing St. John’s of Lattingtown, AHRC Nassau (an organization that provides support for people with developmental disabilities), Kiwanis Club of Glen Cove, NOSH Delivers and North Shore Soup Kitchen (local food resources) were held by marchers. The marchers were escorted by the Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department, the Glen Cove Police Department, Glen Cove EMS and the Glen Cove Auxiliary Police from First Baptist Church of Glen Cove to Finley Middle School.

Rev. Roger C. Williams, the pastor of First Baptist Church of Glen Cove, opened the ceremony with an invocation, and a Color Guard followed by the Glen Cove Police Department and the Glen Cove Volunteer Fire Department as eight-year-old Jeremiah Dominique led the Pledge of Allegiance and the Glen Cove High School Select Chorale sang the National Anthem, and then “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Sheryl Goodine, the chairwoman of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, thanked the local first responders for their assistance with the day’s events.

Speeches were then given by local and religious leaders.

The Glen Cove High School Drumline, the First Baptist Church Adult Choir and the ESOTA Dance Company performed for the crowd.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission will hold its 40th march and ceremony on Jan. 15, 2024.

February, 2023:

Honoring Longtime Local Lovebirds

For Valentine’s Day, the Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot reached out to the Glen Cove Senior Center and the Life Enrichment Center of Oyster

Bay to find longtime married couples who were willing to share their stories.

Glen Cove Senior Center couples:

Anita and Stan Strelisker have been married for over 68 years. They met while attending Brooklyn College. Stan went onto manufacture toilet seats and Anita became a teacher before getting her Master’s degree in library science to become a librarian. Stan eventually sold his business. When asked what married life has been like, they said “joyous, sublime, ridiculous and difficult. But more joyful than anything.”

Judy and Alan Grayson have been married for over 64 years after Alan sought her out while living in Florida. After getting married and living in Florida for 10 years, they moved to Woodstock, NY to raise their children. They became snowbirds before settling on Old Brookville to be closer to their children. When asked what the secret to a long marriage is, they said to keep the romance going, stay good friends and have mutual respect.

Lois and Frank DeMita, married over 65 years, met through a mutual friend. Frank was a teacher and Lois (formerly a flight attendant) was a secretary. They lived in Valley Stream and moved to Glen Cove after their children became independent. Frank enjoys being involved with the local community. They said they continue to get along well and respect each other’s feelings.

Life Enrichment Center of Oyster Bay couples:

Patricia and Gene Pileggi have been married for over 57 years. They met within a group of friends and their first date was on the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated. They stopped at a church on their date. Before they met, they were both established in their careers. They live in Bayville and even in their marriage, they went on to achieve more of their goals. Gene became a pilot at 50 and bought his own plane. And Patricia got a college education in their 30s. The two of them traveled often. Through their marriage, they continued to adapt to each other’s changes and love each other.

Patricia and Walter Smith, who have been married for over 58 years, met through Patricia’s father. Walter was a contractor and Patricia worked at a bank. They lived in Sea Cliff before moving to Oyster Bay. Patricia said that through their marriage, they know the thoughts of each other and can rely on each other.

March, 2023

Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Parade Honors 9/11 First Responder

The Glen Cove St. Patrick’s Day Committee held its annual parade on March 19, with 55 groups marching in the parade. Ryan W. Doherty, the parade marshal, is a sergeant with the New York MTA Police. He served in the recovery effort at the World Trade Center after 9/11.

He was honored to be named as the parade marshal, following in his father, Bill Doherty’s, footsteps. He added that the parade was a proud day for his family and a great day for Glen Cove. And continuing the tradition of the parade marshal picking the charity the parade supports, Doherty picked Winters Center for Autism.

April, 2023

Glen Cove Chamber Of Commerce Hosts 25th Annual Culinary Delights

The Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce held its very popular event at the Glen Cove Mansion on April 24.

Local restaurants and businesses from Glen Cove, surrounding communities and even Suffolk County gather every year to provide samples of their best offerings. It’s a hit for attendees, who get to try many foods, wines and liquors, and for the businesses who get to have 300 to 400 people try their products.

And it’s worth going every year it’s held, because each event is never the same as the last. There’s always a new restaurant or a new business in attendance offering something guests have never tried before. This year, Culinary Delights supported NOSH.

May, 2023

Memorial Day Celebrations In Glen Cove, Oyster Bay

On Sunday, May 28, local dignitaries and veterans in Glen Cove began their observation of Memorial Day by laying wreaths at the numerous monuments honoring servicemen and women around Glen Cove. And on Memorial Day, ahead of the annual parade, a ceremony was held at Memorial Park in front of First Presbyterian Church of Glen Cove to honor the late Dennis B. Murray, who fought in Vietnam, and Staff Sergeant Cherise S. Herrera, who served as this year’s grand marshal of the parade.

Following the ceremony, Glen Cove City School District marching bands, local veteran groups, bagpipers, the Murrays and many more marched and rode through the streets of downtown Glen Cove to not only mark the “unofficial first day of summer,” but to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Raynham Hall Museum, home of Robert Townsend, a member of the Culper Spy Ring, welcomed friends and neighbors to an open house for music featuring the Patriot Singers, a quartet singing patriotic songs, face painting, crafts, free Italian ices, and lemonade provided by the Oyster Bay Historical Society, as well as historical games.

The festivities took place immediately following the Oyster Bay Memorial Day Parade.

June, 2023

The Patricia H. Ladew Foundation Hosts Cat Senior Prom

The Patricia H. Ladew Foundation house is a sanctuary for homeless cats that are primarily rescued from shelters and animal control. The house features outdoor and enclosed runs and patios and a home-like atmosphere where the cats live uncaged (unless illness necessitates temporary caging.)

There is a caretaker who lives on the premises and an on-site veterinarian checks each cat on a regular basis.

On June 24, the foundation held an event called “Senior Prom,” with a goal of uniting senior people and senior cats, as part of the Seniors for Seniors program. As part of the program, approved senior citizens who are 65 years or older who adopt a senior cat 8 years or older will have reasonable future medical expenses covered by the foundation. And there’s no risk, as the foundation will take the cat back at any time. The first “Senior Prom” was held in 2018.

July, 2023

Inspector General Resigns From Town Of Oyster Bay

The Town of Oyster Bay’s Inspector General Brian Noone resigned on June 20 after the Nassau County District Attorney launched an investigation into his practices.

The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot learned that in March, Noone had recommended a $2 million contract for services, but the Town Board did not pass it because of a suspicion that Noone had a conflict of interest. The Ethics Board investigated the matter and found that Noone did not violate town code. Meanwhile, the town has been providing information to Nassau County District Attorney prosecutors, who are conducting their own investigation into Noone.

Noone wrote in his resignation letter that he has served the town “faithfully and without conflict of self-interest.” He said he’d sooner walk away than detract from the mission of the Office of the Inspector General and have his integrity questioned.

August, 2023

Abandoned Lobster Traps

Removed From Long Island Sound

Hundreds of abandoned and derelict lobster traps that continue to catch and kill marine life in Long Island Sound off Oyster Bay are being removed by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County (CCE) in partnership with Friends of the Bay (FOB) and the Town of Oyster Bay.

A $115,841 grant is funding removal of derelict lobster gear from 18 square miles between New York and Connecticut. About two thirds of the traps to be removed – probably more than 600 – are off Oyster Bay and the remainder will be removed off the Connecticut shore.

September, 2023

Sea Cliff Arts Council Celebrates A Year Of Its Storefront

On Sept. 29, the Sea Cliff Arts Council celebrated a year since it opened its storefront on 86 Roslyn Ave. in Sea Cliff. Before having a storefront, the Sea Cliff Arts Council hosted events at various locations throughout the village, such as the library and Village Hall.

According to Kat DiResta, the chairperson of the Sea Cliff Arts Council, having a physical location has benefited the council in many ways. including being able to host events and classes. Successful classes and events over the year include the charcoal and drawing class from Dimitry Schidlovsky, who also serves as an adjunct art professor at Farmingdale State College; singer songwriter nights hosted by Roger Street Friedman; and a performance from Frank Ferrara and his son at St. Luke’s, which happened again in October; art exhibits from artists like Wendy Csoka and Ginger Ballinger-Hendler; among other events.

October, 2023

Anton Media Group Staff Goes For A Ghost Hunt

Christy Hinko, the special sections editor at Anton Media Group, attended meetings and veteran-related events at the Marine Corps League in Massapequa, She would often get an indescribable sense of something. Initially, she did not know what that sense was until she was speaking with a long-time Marine Corps League member and learned that the Marines’ meeting place on New York Avenue in Massapequa was actually once a funeral home. That might explain it. Hinko mentioned it to Navy shipmate Timothy Schell, owner of Schellshock Paranormal Investigations and Removals on Long Island, particularly because she had then recently completed an active ghost hunt at Milleridge Inn in Jericho with him and his investigation team.

Schell, who is semi-retired from the profession, agreed. He had always felt a presence when they attended events and meetings at the League.

Hinko and Schell convinced the Marine Corps house chairman, Jim McGunnigle, to give Anton Media Group permission and access to a majority of the building for an afternoon and definitely confirmed what they were looking for.

Jennifer Corr, the editor of the Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot, took part in the investigation.

November, 2023

2023 Election Results

This year’s election was intense.

On Oct. 31, Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan and Jon Kaiman, Deputy County Executive of Suffolk, who was running to be the next Town of North Hempstead Supervisor, held a press conference outside of Mid-Island Y JCC in Plainview. They stood beside a wall constructed to display missing fliers of the over 200 hostages that were kidnapped by Hamas in Israel on Oct. 7, to address campaigning materials paid for by the Nassau County Republican Committee that were described as antisemitic. Lafazan, an incumbent, ran against challenger Samantha Goetz in the 18th district. And Kaiman was challenging incumbent Jennifer DeSena. Both Lafazan and Kaiman lost the election to their opponents.

The Nassau County Republican Committee denied that the campaigning materials were antisemitic.

At a more local level, Town of Oyster Bay council candidate Ravin Chetram stated that Oyster Bay Democratic Committee campaign signs were being ripped down all over town. The Town of Oyster Bay Republican candidates, including Supervisor Joseph Saladino and council members Steven L. Labriola, Laura L. Maier and Vicki A. Walsh were re-elected.

City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck was re-elected, and council candidates John F. Zozzaro, a Democrat, and Michael I. Ktistakis, a Republican, were elected to the council.

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton was re-elected.

New Vendor Coming To The Glen Cove Golf Course

For months, the Glen Cove community has been rallying around The View Grill, a popular restaurant and gathering place at the Glen Cove City Golf Course, as the City of Glen Cove considered other vendors to take the spot. At the City Council meeting on Nov. 14, the Glen Cove City Council voted in favor of awarding KVM Food Corp. with a license to operate the restaurant at the Glen Cove City Golf Course. KVM Food Corp is owned by Kent Monkan, who owns The Brass Rail in Locust Valley.

The View Grill has been at the Glen Cove City Golf Course since 2013, and the owner and chef of the restaurant, Jeanine DiMenna’s term expires in February 2024.

DiMenna announced on Facebook that “we have a new spot coming soon.”

December, 2023

Glen Cove High School Performs The Laramie Project

On Dec. 1, the Glen Cove High School Masquers Society premiered The Laramie Project

The Laramie Project was created by members of the Tectonic Theater Project in New York after one of the most heinous anti-gay hate crimes in the United States, the 1998 torture and murder of openly gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard. Members of the Tectonic Theater Project went to Laramie, Wyo., where Shepard was murdered, to interview the residents about the murder and the effect it had on the town. Those transcripts were turned into The Laramie Project, one of the most frequently performed plays in the United States. The Matthew Shepard Foundation, founded by Shepard’s parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard, supports productions of The Laramie Project and The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later annually across the country.

On the first night of the performance, Dennis Shepard was among the guests invited to speak in the talk-back that immediately followed the show. While he wasn’t there in person, he participated via video conference.