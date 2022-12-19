What A Year: Glen Cove, Oyster Bay 2022 highlights

This year is finally coming to a close, and what a year it has it been!

The Glen Cove Oyster Bay Record Pilot has reflected on this past year by curating the stories from January through December that made this year stand out.

Please enjoy!

January

-Glen Cove:

Pamela D. Panzenbeck Is Sworn In

“It was almost a full house at the Glen Cove High School as many honored guests, residents, families and friends braved the gloomy, rainy weather and were present to watch as our newly-elected mayor, Pamela D. Panzenbeck took her oath of office along with City Council Members Joseph Capobianco, Kevin Maccarone, Jack Mancusi, Barbara Peebles, Danielle Fugazy Scagliola and Marsha Silverman.”

-Oyster Bay:

Town Of Oyster Bay Hosted 2022 Induction Ceremony

“The Town of Oyster Bay hosted its 2022 Induction Ceremony with the swearing-in of Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilwoman Michele Johnson, Councilman Lou Imbroto, Councilman Tom Hand and Town Clerk Rich LaMarca.”

February

-Locust Valley:

Disorder Ensues At Locust Valley BOE Meeting

“The Locust Valley Board of Education (BOE) meeting was held on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Some Locust Valley parents displayed their opinions to the board at the podium within the given three-minute period for each speaker. However, that was not without any disorder. A Bayville resident left the premises after the board denied her request for more time at the podium. Speakers were also periodically interrupted by those seated, especially by residents with an opposing opinion. Comments made by parents included:

‘Since August 2021, I have been actively fighting alongside other parents against the illegal and unlawful mandates,’ Bayville resident Dawn Cluff commented. ‘I am not against masks or vaccines, I am against being forced to do something that I don’t think is right for me or my kids. This is about choice and the freedom to choose. This is about bodily autonomy, which is being violated by the school district each and every day they force children to wear a medical device on their face.’”

-Glen Cove:

Long Island Officials Call On Biden Administration To Shut Down Russian Estate

“On Saturday, Feb. 26, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman made an announcement in front of the Killenworth mansion gates in Glen Cove regarding Russian troops invading Ukraine and insisting for the removal of residents within the compound. Blakeman and Congressman Lee Zeldin called on President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to remove the Russians from the Killenworth establishment permanently.”

March



-Oyster Bay:

45 Years Of Service At A Center Our Seniors Call Home

“The Life Enrichment Center at Oyster Bay held a special luncheon to commemorate its 45th anniversary. The Center has over the years enhanced the lives of thousands of seniors through providing a social outlet, health and wellness programs, nutritious meals, and social services. Life Enrichment Center members, staff, board, and friends of the community attended the momentous occasion.”

April

-Glen Cove:

Glen Cove Hospital Celebrates Centennial Year

“This year the Glen Cove Hospital marks its centennial since officially opening its doors in 1922. Originally known as the Glen Cove Community Hospital on Glen Street, it was formerly a 20-bed facility in a three-story brick Colonial mansion.”

-Sea Cliff:

Sea Cliff Orthodox Christians Raise Funds To Aid Ukrainian Refugees

“Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter, their most important feast, on April 24. Our Lady of Kazan [in Sea Cliff,] a parish of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA), devoted an Easter bazaar in the church hall on Sunday, April 3, to help refugees from Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.”

May

-Glen Cove:

Rev. Williams Calls For Solidarity, Communication Amid Buffalo Tragedy

“On Saturday, May 14, a white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera, as reported by the Associated Press, opened fire with a rifle at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo. Ten people were killed and three others were injured. Authorities described the attack as ‘racially motivated violent extremism.’

Rev. Roger Craig Williams of First Baptist Church in Glen Cove said that when he heard about the terrorist attack that occurred up in Buffalo, he was in disbelief.

‘When the facts started coming out about what motivated the young man to these actions, as much as I know our country still has a problem with race and racism and that much of that thoughts of race and racism animates the politics of people, it was still shocking to see someone so young buying into something that’s a farce,’ Rev. Williams said.”

Rabbi Janet Liss Retires At The End Of May

“Since 1996, Dr. Rabbi Janet B. Liss has served North Country Reform Temple in Glen Cove. On May 31, Rabbi Liss ventured into a new chapter of her life, entrusting North Country Reform Temple to interim Rabbi Michael Churgel.

‘I’ve been there for 26 years,’ Rabbi Liss said. ‘It’s time.’

While Rabbi Liss embraces North Shore Reform Temple and its surrounding community, the demands on a rabbi have changed since the pandemic. It is now time for her to focus on other goals, her family and her well-being.”

June:

-Oyster Bay:

The Oyster Bay Music Festival: Celebrating 11 years of classical music in the community

“From June 26 through July 4, the Oyster Bay Musical Festival returned to Long Island’s North Shore for its 11th season. OBMF is a popular classical music festival that features extraordinary up-and-coming young artists through 12 free public concerts and two ticketed events in 9 music-packed days.”

-Glen Cove:

Congregation Tifereth Israel Celebrates 125 Years

“Members of Congregation Tifereth Israel, the surrounding community and local officials celebrated 125 years of worship, community and resiliency on June 12. Amid the light chatter and networking, attendees would hear from Rabbi Irwin Huberman and Cantor Gustavo Gitlin, and then honor the five-generation Shapiro family for their contributions to Congregation Tifereth Israel. Then, they’d watch a documentary that chronicled the history of the house of worship and featured interviews with individuals from multi-generational families.”

July:

-Oyster Bay:

The History Is Right Here In Oyster Bay: Raynham Hall

“The mission of Raynham Hall Museum, located at 30 W Main St. in Oyster Bay, is to enable visitors of the nearly 300-year-old Townsend family home in Oyster Bay, a local, state and national landmark, to experience what it meant to be prominent merchants and heroic patriots and to become engaged in the worlds of espionage, domestic life and the decorative arts.”

August:

-Oyster Bay:

Floating Litter Traps Installed At North Shore Marina

“Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Councilman Lou Imbroto, Councilwoman Laura Maier, Councilwoman Vicki Walsh and Town Clerk Rich LaMarca joined with local environmental groups to unveil new floating litter trap technology at Tappen Marina, the first of its kind anywhere in the United States. The Collec’Thor,’ a silent, motorized waste collector which attracts and engulfs all solid or liquid waste floating on the water surface, was obtained by the town through a grant from the Long Island Sound Futures Fund. The town was selected by Cornell Cooperative Extension, in partnership with Friends of the Bay, The Waterfront Center, The Oyster Bay/Cold Spring Harbor Protection Committee and Oyster Bay High School.”

September:

-Brookville:

AHRC Nassau Opens Farm And Arts Center For The Community

“Four years ago, during a life-planning meeting with staff from AHRC Nassau, an organization that supports people with developmental disabilities, MaryAnn Dellova was discussing what her daughter, Jennifer, needed; a welcoming place where she could connect with plants and animals, explore her interests, meet new people and build a community. And four years later, this vision would become a reality through the opening of the Thomas S. Gulotta Wheatley Farms & Arts Center, which is located right next to AHRC’s Brookville Campus.”

-Greenvale:

Greenvale Residents Dispute New Traffic Signs

“Greenvale residents took the public comment portion of Sept. 13’s Town of Oyster Bay Town Board meeting to discuss new ‘No Right Turn’ traffic signs in Greenvale that prohibit a right turn for three hours in the morning and three hours in the afternoon. The series of comments began with Greenvale resident Barbara Demartini, who stated that there is a traffic problem in Greenvale. And while all the speakers seemed to agree, how to come to a solution was the dispute. While some argued that new ‘No Right Turn’ traffic signs at the intersections of Helen Street and Marion Street and Ceder Street and Marion Street would keep children safe when getting on and off the bus, others argued that the sign would cause more traffic down other streets.”

October:

-Mill Neck:

Family Fun At Mill Neck Manor’s Annual Apple Festival

“In 1951, The Mill Neck Manor launched its first AppleFest, a family-friendly fall festival with arts, crafts, sweets, pies and – of course – plenty of New York-grown apples. Since that first year, Mill Neck’s AppleFest has become a Long Island tradition, attracting tens of thousands of attendees over the Columbus Day weekend.

While the past two years have been a scaled back festival due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s Apple Festival was bigger and better than ever.”

-Oyster Bay:

Full Circle At The New York Emmys: Two Oyster Bay families recognized

“It was a win-win of a night for Oyster Bay. The New York Emmy Awards were held at the Marriott Marquis in Time Square on Oct. 8. And two news stories, ‘Restoring an 1834 Mansion in Oyster Bay’ by Newsday and ‘David Carll’s Long Island Legacy’ by WABC-TV, won Emmys in the historical and cultural category and were done on Oyster Bay families.”

-General:

Remembering Superstorm Sandy, 10 Years Later

“Superstorm Sandy made landfall on Long Island on Oct 29, 2012. According to the Preliminary Response & Recovery Report released by the New York State Senate in February 2013, $32 billion was the estimated total cost to New York of response and recovery for Superstorm Sandy at the time. There were 146 deaths nationwide attributed to the storm, 60 of them in New York. Sandy destroyed or damaged 305,000 homes, and caused severe damage to utility and transportation networks. The wind and flooding caused power outages and 2.19 million households were out of power for days, weeks or even months. According to the report, downed lines caused outages in Nassau and Suffolk.”

November:

-Glen Cove:

City Of Glen Cove 2023 Budget Is Passed: Taxes will not increase

“Residents are often relieved when they see that their taxes won’t go up, especially as inflation causes an increase in prices at the pump, grocery stores and in their own homes. But as the Glen Cove City Council passed the 2023 budget, balanced at approximately $63.1 million on Oct. 25, some remain skeptical on the methods being used to save residents money this upcoming year. In fact, two members voted against it. City of Glen Cove Mayor Pam Panzenbeck announced at the Oct. 25 City Council meeting that the city, in early 2023, will be receiving approximately $800,000 from Nassau County in reimbursement for overpaid Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) payments.”

-Oyster Bay:

Street Named After Late Hero Reporter

“On Nov. 12, local legislatures, members of the Marie Colvin Memorial Foundation, Syosset High School senior Sabrina Guo and the sister of the late war reporter Marie Colvin, Cat Colvin, gathered with fellow community members in downtown Oyster Bay for a street renaming ceremony. Marie Colvin was born in Astoria and was raised in Oyster Bay. According to the Marie Colvin Memorial Foundation, in a career spanning more than 30 years, Colvin reported from the front lines of war zones around the world and was renowned for her bravery, tenacity, skills and compassion. Colvin, working for The Sunday Times of London, was one of the few Western journalists inside Syria. On Feb. 22, 2012, she was killed at the makeshift media center where she and several other journalists were staying when it was bombed by Syrian rocket fire. Oyster Bay Cove resident Guo spearheaded the street re-naming. ‘Marie Colvin Way’ can now be found on West Main Street.”

December:



-Glen Cove:

Glen Cove Community Votes On Bond Referendum

“On Dec. 6, members of the Glen Cove community headed either to Connolly Elementary School or the Glen Cove High School gym to vote on the 2022 Bond, valued at $30,552,621. The public voted 1,179 to 853 in favor of the bond.”