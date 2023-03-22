Women First Responders Honored

The month of March has been designated Women’s History Month. It is a time to celebrate the amazing accomplishments of all strong, dedicated and determined women.

During the March 13 Glen Cove City Council meeting, Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck, along with the City Council Members, presented fabulous women First Responders with citations for their exemplary service.

“They are a source of inspiration for us all and we thank them immensely,” the mayor wrote on her official Facebook page.

Among the honorees was the Glen Cove Police Department’s latest inductee, Liudmila De La Rosa.

“I just want to say this is historic for the Glen Cove Police Department,” said Glen Cove Police Department Chief William Whitton. “This is the first time in our history that we’ve had six female officers among our ranks working at the same time.”

Chief Whitton said he was proud of all the female officers, and that he believes De La Rosa will fit right in.

“Don’t forget, you are role models for all the women who are going to come after you too,” Chief Whitton said. “When I started this job we didn’t have any, now we’re up to six and I’d like to see it keep growing. I’m a father of three daughters. I’m so proud of you. Beyond proud.”

—Submitted by the City of Glen Cove Office of the Mayor